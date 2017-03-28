State disciplines Tri-City health care workers

State health officials have announced the following disciplinary action involving Tri-City health care workers. The actions were announced in March.
Benton County
In December 2016, the state revoked the home care aide credential of Santana Rae Sandoval (HM60428048), who in 2016 was convicted of first-degree theft, and making a Medicaid false statement.
Franklin County
In January 2017, the state revoked the home care aide credential of Debbie Ann Olson (HM60583894). In 2016, Olson was convicted of fourth-degree assault.
Walla Walla County
In March 2017, the Medical Assistant and Nursing Assistant programs charged medical assistant-phlebotomist and certified nursing assistant Debra Joyce Hill (PC60502089, NC60202787) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credentials. In 2016, Hill surrendered her Oregon certified nursing assistant license.
Grant County
In February 2017, the Medical Assistant Program entered an agreement with certified medical assistant Michael A. DeLaRosa (CM60448183) that suspends his credential for at least one year. DeLaRosa had a sexual relationship with a patient.
Yakima County
In February 2017, the Osteopathic Board entered an agreement with osteopathic physician Ronald Couturier (DO00001001) and he surrendered his credential. He provided substandard care to an elderly dementia patient who later died. He didn’t comprehensively evaluate the patient’s medical issues, diagnosed the patient with schizophrenia without consulting a psychiatric expert and prescribed high doses of antipsychotics for the patient despite warnings of associated increased mortality risks in geriatric patients.
In November 2016, the state suspended the registered nursing assistant credential of Amber Lyn Wilson (NA00121573) for at least one year. She borrowed $20 from a patient and didn’t repay it. She is not allowed to be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.
In December 2016, the Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreement with certified nursing assistant Brandy Nicole Videgar (NC60515699) that suspends her credential for at least 2 1/2 years. She accepted about $50,000 from a vulnerable adult for whom she was a caregiver, and from the resident’s husband, violating the policy of the company she worked for.
Health care providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the state in writing. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case goes to a hearing.
Information about health care providers is on the Washington State Department of Health’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov).
The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700.
If you think a health care provider acted unprofessionally, you can call and report a complaint.
