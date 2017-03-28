Right on schedule, Tri-City economy pulls out of midwinter slump

A midwinter slump is standard for the Tri-City economy.
Pulling out of it in February is standard too as the agriculture and construction industries awaken.
So far, 2017 is pretty typical. The local unemployment rate dropped to 7.8 percent in February, its best February rate in recent years and nearly a percentage point below the 8.6 percent level posted in January, according to figures released Tuesday by the Washington Employment Security Department.
With 109,800 non-farm jobs in February, the Mid-Columbia gained 2,900 positions in the past year, for an annual growth rate of 2.7 percent. If the trend holds, the local economy will mark its fourth year of consecutive monthly job growth when March figures are reported on April 25.
Major growth sectors include Hanford, which is up 900 jobs over the year, education and health services (600), leisure and hospitality (500) and retail (400).
The unemployment rate for the state was 5.3 percent in February, down from 5.7 percent in January.
