Franklin PUD electric rates to go up in May

Residential customers of the Franklin PUD can expect their May power bill to be about $5 higher than last May after the public utility district commission approved a rate hike on Tuesday.
The commission approved an overall rate increase of 4.1 percent effective May 1.
Another rate increase may be needed in a year, according to information discussed at the commissioners’ Tuesday meeting.
Under the rate increase that was approved, residential customers will not see an increase in the current basic monthly charge for service of $34. The increase will be in the charge for kilowatt-hours used.
A residential customer using 1,400 kilowatt-hours per month would pay $5.35 more per month.
The rate increase is driven by rising power and transmission costs from the Bonneville Power Administration, which provides about 85 percent of the Franklin PUD’s power.
PUD staff said they heard little opposition at public hearings before the vote Tuesday.
Staff is following up on a recommendation made at one of the hearings that the PUD provide more outreach to Hispanic customers on programs for low-income customers and on energy conservation.
