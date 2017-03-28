Former city attorney named new Benton County judge

1:35 Killer whales display rare attack technique for hunting sea lions Pause

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:30 University of Kentucky fans react to wild final seconds of Elite 8 game versus University of North Carolina

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:49 How do you protect your dog from parvo?

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' film trailer