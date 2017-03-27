Warden police: Have you seen these 2 robbery suspects?

Two men are wanted by the Warden police as suspects in a robbery on Saturday.
Three men imprisoned a victim and robbed them, according to Sharon Palmerton, Grant County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
One of the suspects was arrested on Monday morning at 4 a.m. after police served a search warrant on a home in the 900 block of South Washington Avenue in Warden.
Police are looking for:
- Antonio Jacobo Campos, 32, of Othello, is 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and a clown tattoo on his right arm and a skull on his left arm.
- Diego Alberto Cano, 42, of Othello, is described as 5-foot-7, 185 pounds, short dark hair, and diamond-type clown tattoo above his right eye.
“Both should be considered armed and dangerous,” she said.
After serving the search warrant, Victor De La Sancha, 29, of Warden, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and unlawful imprisonment.
Anyone seeing or knowing the location of the two suspects is asked to call 911.
