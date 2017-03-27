Pasco bicyclist knocks down pedestrian, pedals away

A bicyclist knocked down a pedestrian and left the man seriously hurt before he pedaled away.
Pasco police are looking for anyone who knows who was riding the bike on West Columbia Street near Griggs Department store on Friday afternoon, said Sgt. Mike Warren.
The man who was hit needed surgery for this injuries, he said.
A witness told police the bicyclist appeared to be in a hurry. After he knocked the man down, he paused and then rode away.
Traffic laws apply to bicycle riders and they must stop when they cause damage or an injury, Warren said. It is possible to be charged for a hit-and-run collision if a bike rider leaves the scene.
The bike rider is described as Hispanic, bald, dressed in black and speaking English.
Anyone having information is asked to call 509-545-3510.
