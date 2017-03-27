Boyz II Men headed to Benton Franklin Fair

The iconic R&B group Boyz II Men is the latest addition to the 2017 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo lineup. It performs Aug. 22 at the Kennewick fairgrounds.
Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. March 31 at bentonfranklinfair.com, as well as at the fair office and Kennewick Ranch & Home. Reserved seats are $15 plus regular fair admission. General seating is free with fair admission.
Boyz II Men joins Joan “Jett & the Blackhearts (Aug. 23), Trace Adkins (Aug. 24) and War (Aug. 26).
Over its 25-year career, Boyz II Men has earned four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Award, three Billboard Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and countless other honors.
It is the best-selling R&B group of all time with 60 million albums sold. Past hits include End of the Road, One Sweet Day and Motownphilly.
