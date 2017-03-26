'I really want him to have a different life.' How some female inmates are raising babies behind bars

Candida Suarez and Skye Logue push their babies in strollers through the courtyard, the sun glinting off the razor wire behind them.
The two women, Suarez from Kennewick and Logue from the Spokane area, are making plans: How they’ll dress up their sons, 10-month-old Aceyn and 9-month-old Ezra, and what kinds of cupcakes they’ll serve at the babies’ birthday parties.
Aceyn and Ezra will soon turn a year old inside the Washington Corrections Center for Women, where they’ve lived since they were born.
Aceyn will be 19 months old when he leaves the prison with Logue, who gave birth to him six months into her two-year sentence. Ezra will be 22 months old when Suarez, his mom, is released.
The babies are among 15 children living with their moms in the Purdy prison. They are part of Washington’s Residential Parenting Program.
Two other women are pregnant and waiting to deliver.
Prison officials estimate that 500 women have raised their babies in prison through the program since it began in 1999.
The idea is to keep moms and babies together — to give mothers a reason to turn their lives around, and to allow their infants to develop emotional attachments.
“You realize how much of a blessing it is to have the program, and to have the baby here with you,” says Suarez, 26, as she holds Ezra. She and Logue are each in prison for nonviolent offenses involving drugs.
The program is available to pregnant inmates classified as a minimum security risk, and with no history of violent behavior. The moms must be scheduled for release by the time their babies are 30 months old.
Some question whether states should allow babies in prison, arguing that it is not a healthy environment for a child.
But the people who run Washington’s program say the babies are better off with their moms. The babies can leave the prison to spend weekends with relatives, helping them develop relationships with people other than their mothers.
“These babies are really happy. They are with their moms,” said Dona Zavislan, superintendent of the prison.
‘I felt like there was hope’
The J unit of the Purdy prison hums with cooing mothers, crying infants and babbling babies. Photos of mothers and infants hang in the hallway with inspirational messages: “A little laugh. A little promise. A little hope.”
The unit can hold up to 20 mothers and babies. Each mother and child share a dormitory-style room.
In the day room, several high chairs are pushed against the walls. Amid shelves of toys are a stuffed panda, a smiling pink teapot and an activity table.
This is where the babies eat, play and occasionally have birthday parties.
Like all the women accepted into the Residential Parenting Program, Logue and Suarez were pregnant when they arrived at the prison, unsure what would happen to their unborn babies. When Suarez learned she might be able to keep her child through the prison nursery program, it was a relief.
“I felt like there was hope,” Suarez recalled.
During the day, the babies go to day care. The prison provides an Early Head Start Program, which is licensed by the state. The women, meanwhile, complete work assignments or go to classes.
Logue, 26, works as a janitor, and also is taking a course aimed at helping inmates re-enter society.
Suarez spent her first year in prison working to earn her high school diploma. She plans to enroll in college classes soon.
‘My rock bottom’
Before arriving at the prison, Suarez and Logue shared the same downfall: drugs.
Suarez received a 25-month sentence after Kennewick police found her and another person in a car along with a 3.4 grams of methamphetamine, a .32 caliber semiautomatic handgun and what looked like a drug ledger. That was August 2014.
Suarez had prior convictions for third-degree assault, drug possession and possession of stolen property. She’d spent time in jail before, but this time her sentence would be longer.
Since then, She has gone through drug treatment and taken parenting classes, she says. When she gets out, she plans to move to a transitional housing program in Renton — far away from the gang affiliations she says dragged her down in the Tri-Cities.
“I just think I’ve come a long way, mentally and emotionally,” Suarez says, sitting on the bed in her room as Ezra naps in his crib.
Suarez has two other children: A son she gave birth to when she was 14, and a daughter who is about 5. Both were put up for adoption.
She says she won’t let the same thing happen with Ezra. Her own mom was arrested about the same time as Suarez, and the two spent a few months incarcerated together. The experience “was the biggest eye-opener,” she says.
“Coming to prison has been my rock bottom,” Suarez said, “and I want something different now. “
After prison, Suarez wants to remove tattoos from her hands, neck and arms.
She lifts her dark brown hair to reveal a name tattooed on her neck, and quietly starts to cry.
Removing the tattoos is about more than changing her appearance, she says.
“I just feel like and it’s part of overcoming that lifestyle and those people, and being able to just say, ‘that’s a part of my past’ — and really meaning it,” Suarez says.
Suarez and Logue have another thing in common: Logue’s mom also spent time at the prison in Purdy. Now, Logue says she’s determined to prevent Aceyn from going down the same road.
Logue was driving a stolen vehicle when a Spokane County deputy caught up with her in 2015. There was a baggie of meth in her pocket, and a stolen credit card in the car. She had four prior convictions for drug possession, along with ones for burglary and taking a motor vehicle without permission.
When she found out she was pregnant, she entered a plea deal to enter drug treatment in exchange for prosecutors dropping her drug charge.
She says she’s learned from her mistakes, as well as her mother’s. Her mom went back to school, got clean and is now a physical therapist, she says.
Does it work?
Washington’s Department of Corrections is still analyzing the outcomes of the sResidential Parenting Program, including how it affects rates of recidivism.
Yet some data suggest women who participate in prison nursery programs may be less likely to re-offend.
Of 131 pregnant offenders who went through Washington’s program between 1999 and 2007, 19 had returned to prison on probation violations or new charges as of 2007. That’s according to an article by Melissa Johnson and Alice Watts, former Washington Department of Corrections officials, in Corrections Today, a trade journal.
Those numbers equate to about a 15 percent rate of recidivism among program participants, compared with an average recidivism rate of 38 percent among adult felons in the state, according to the 2007 article.
Not everyone agrees. James Dwyer, a law professor at the College of William and Mary in Virginia, doesn’t think prison nursery programs are in the best interest of infants.
In a 2014 paper, Dwyer argues that placing infants in prison with their mothers violates the children’s constitutional rights, and can’t provide babies the mental stimulation they need for proper brain development.
“None of them should be living in that environment,” he wrote.
He says studies of recidivism among inmates who participate in prison nursery programs are typically flawed, because they often compare a carefully screened group of mothers with members of the general prison population.
Thinking differently
Michele Thrush, a counselor with the Residential Parenting Program, says for many female offenders, the opportunity to keep their child “gives them an incentive to do better.”
“When we take their babies away from them — and I’ve heard this over and over — they say, ‘I just give up,’ ” Thrush says. “They have that mentality where, ‘I’ve lost my child, so I’m a loser, I’m no good, I’m a terrible parent — so I might as well make that come true.’”
In the program, “I see they have hope,” she says.
Paying for the program isn’t an issue for the state, officials say. The cost of running the unit that houses the Residential Parenting Program is the same as running any minimum security prison unit, and requires no additional staff, said unit supervisor Sonja Alley.
Meanwhile, the babies in the prison nursery unit qualify for the same childcare and Medicaid benefits as foster children or other low-income families.
Incarcerated moms receive $202 in government assistance each month to buy food, diapers and other supplies. Those monthly benefits through the state Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program will continue after the women are released.
Should the state place the children in foster care, the cost would be higher. For each child 5 and under, the state pays foster parents between $562 and $1,364 a month.
Training for life
Suarez and Logue sometimes cook dinner together in the kitchen of the J-unit.
The women order food and other supplies, using their $202 monthly allotment. They also have a $15 monthly copay for their children’s day care.
Logue says that when she gets out, she’s going to start school and work toward getting a job.
One thing she feels confident about, she says, is that she’s ready to be a mom to Aceyn on the outside.
“I’m not worried about how I’m going to take care of him, what I’m going to do.”
Melissa Santos: 360-357-0209, @melissasantos1
Comments