Saved from slaughter: Zillah family takes unwanted horses and puts them to work

On a rural Zillah hillside overlooking a vineyard, Pepper Fewel reaches out and scratches the neck of a horse that could have easily ended up in a slaughterhouse.
So could most of the other 26 horses in the pasture.
For 16 years, Fewel has used her Cherry Wood Bed Breakfast and Barn to finance her horse rescue operation.
Fewel’s guests come from across the globe to stay in one of her 22-foot-tall teepees and to tour local wineries on horseback. Winery rides include a visit to two or three wineries and lunch at about $225 per person. A night’s stay averages about $275.
Those prices may seem steep, but the funds sustain the efforts of Fewel and her daughter, Tiffany, to save horses that would otherwise be shipped to Canada or Mexico to be slaughtered. Many of the horses are victims of abuse or have developed injuries after working their whole life.
Since its inception, the facility has seen scores of horses live out their days in Cherry Wood, where they carry bed-and-breakfast guests to local wineries.
Fewel always had a passion for rescuing abused or discarded horses, but it took urging from her husband to find a way to carry out such an operation.
“One day, he told me if I could find a way to pay for it, I could rescue as many as I wanted,” she said. “Well, that was like him hitting the ‘go’ button.
“I think it was Will Rogers that said the outside of the horse is the best thing for the inside of a human,” she said.
The more than two dozen horses in her pasture were rescued from Lower Valley horse feedlot, where the horses are held before being shipped to Mexico or Canada.
While many people look at the feedlot with disdain, Fewel and her daughter are quick to explain the owners are always quick to try to find an owner for horses before sending them off.
“We’ve worked with (the feedlot) the whole time I’ve been rescuing horses,” Pepper said. “They know our program and will call us if they have a horse come in they think will work.”
When they get the call, she and Tiffany, who is also Cherry Wood’s trail boss, head to the feedlot to test the horse’s ground skills — how it reacts to outside stimulants, such as a waving flag, how it leads on a rope and how it interacts in the herd.
If the horse passes these tests, they call a friend who saddles the horse to see if it can handle being ridden by people who might have never been on a horse before.
“People expect to just put a quarter in and go for a ride,” Pepper said. So the horses have to be generally calm.
But one of the most important factors is their ability to work with bed and breakfast guests.
“You go to the feedlot and there are maybe 100 horses and you want to take all of them home,” Tiffany said. “But you have to be picky because the horses you bring home have to be able to make a living for themselves.”
Each horse is expected to take a turn carrying guests to and from wineries near the bed-and-breakfast. If they can’t — while Pepper still wants to save them — it’s not feasible to keep them on the ranch.
“If they won’t work for us, we do try to find someone outside that might take them,” she said. “We try our best, and we are a part of a whole group that looks for people to rescue these horses.”
Many of the horses who get to the ranch may have limps, but that doesn’t disqualify them from being taken home.
Tiffany is certified to practice Feldenkrais, a form of exercise therapy that works to reorganize connections between the brain and body to improve body movement.
That can be invaluable when working with the horses, the majority of which have been “thrown away” because of trauma suffered from abuse or limps after being worked for years.
But in the years since she’s worked at Cherry Wood, Tiffany has only worked on one horse that couldn’t get over the problems he arrived with.
“If it wasn’t for her working on these horses, I would have given up a long time ago,” Pepper said.
This month, Pepper and Tiffany have been working on getting the facility ready for guests after a particularly harsh winter. That means fixing teepees, shoveling large amounts of manure and lots of general yard work.
The facility opens in April, with the first rides scheduled for mid-April, and will stay open until early October.
While cooking breakfast and interacting with guests takes up a lot of their time during those months, neither woman said they would trade those days as long as they get to keep the horses.
“We started this because we wanted to, so we felt like it was our choice to do it,” Pepper said. “But it’s something that has to be done and we will keep doing it until we can’t anymore.”
If you go ...
What: Cherry Wood Bed and Breakfast
Where: 3271 Roza Drive, Zillah
Phone: 509-829-3500
Email: info@cherrywoodbbandb.com
Website: cherrywoodbandb.com
