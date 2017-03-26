Mid-Columbia agendas for March 27-31

March 27
Richland Economic Development Committee, 4 p.m., 975 George Washington Way: Columbia Point South, purchase/sale agreement with Crown Group for land near 350 George Washington Way.
Prosser School Board, 6 p.m., Keene-Riverview Elemetary, 832 Park Ave.: executive session, followed by open meeting at 7:15 p.m. to include appointing a board member for vacant position and discussion of board member compensation and amending the policy for excused and unexcused absences.
Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., 525 N. Third Ave.: amend unauthorized camping ordinance to cover storage and award bid for 20th Avenue safety improvements.
Hanford Area Economic Investment Fund Board, 4 p.m., 1000 Columbia Park Trail, Richland: loan reviews for Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center and Prospere modification.
March 28
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., Prosser Courthouse, 620 Market St.: mental health services, contract amendment with jail health care provider.
Richland City Council workshop, 6 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: regional signing program, Columbia River shoreline reconveyance update, transportation grant opportunities.
Kennewick City Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: Benton-Franklin Council of Governments, code amendments, tourism and economic development update, comprehensive plan amendment (capital facilities/transportation) update.
Prosser City Council Budget and Finance Committee, 6:30 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: claim checks.
Port of Kennewick Commission, 2 p.m., 350 Clover Island Drive: Art Center Task Force request to reserve 2.2 acres at Vista Field, (former) Tri-City Raceway master plan.
Benton PUD Commission, 9 a.m., 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick: resolution supporting the Columbia Generating Station.
Franklin PUD Commission, 9 a.m., 1411 W. Clark St., Pasco: presentation and discussion on broadband infrastructure.
Richland School Board, 6:30 p.m., 615 Snow Ave.: consider future graduation dates.
Pasco School Board, 6:30 p.m., 1215 W. Lewis St.: discuss policies on confidential communication and district relationships with law enforcement.
March 29
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco.
Port of Benton Commission, 8:30 a.m., 3250 Port of Benton Blvd., Richland: Tri-City Railroad.
Port of Pasco workshop, 9 a.m., Tri-Cities Airport, 3601 N. 20th Ave.: Capital bond discussion.
