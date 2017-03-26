Tri-City restaurant inspections through March 17

The Benton-Franklin Health District logged plenty of time at the TRAC Center in Pasco, inspecting participants in the annual Custer’s Spring Arts & Craft Show.
AJ’s Edible Arts, B&G Sweet Heat Peppers, Bacon Wrapped Hot Dogs, Country Harvest and Just for Ewe are some of the intriguing-sounding establishments who passed health department inspections during their sojourn at 6600 Burden Blvd.
So too did all of the schools visited in this round, including tiny Kahlotus School District.
An explanation of the inspection program is below.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Fredy’s Steakhouse, 3617 Plaza Way, Kennewick, March 16, routine (45 Red, 7 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand-sink, improper cooling procedures, inaccurate consumer advisory on menu.
Mei-Ling Inn, 627 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, March 14, routine (55 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, room temperature storage.
Taco Bell, 1825 George Washington Way, Richland, March 15, routine (40 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand-sink, improper hot holding.
Woo’s Teriyaki Grill, 1379 George Washington Way, Richland, March 15, routine (95 Red, 3 Blue). March 16, first follow-u (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer all food safety questions, bare hand contact, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage, improper cold holding (above 45 degrees F)
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
AJ’s Edible Arts, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco, March 17, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
B&G Sweet Heat Peppers, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco, March 17, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue0
Bacon Wrapped Hot Dogs, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco, March 11, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Burger King, 2703 S. Quillan St., Kennewick, March 15, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Chapala Express, 1028 Lee Blvd., Richland, March 14, second-follow up to Feb. 24 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Chinook Middle School, 4891 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, March 14, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Country Harvest, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco, March 17, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Eatz Pizzeria & Deli, 1308 Lee Blvd., Richland, March 14, routine (15 Red, 8 Blue)
Headstart/Martin Luther King, 205 S. Wehe Ave., Pasco, March 15, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Just for Ewe LLC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco, March 17, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Kahlotus School District, 100 W. Martin St., Kahlotus, March 14, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
McDonald’s, 2700 S. Quillan, Kennewick, March 17, first follow-up to Feb. 14 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
McDonald’s, 2202 W. Court St., Pasco, March 17, second follow-up to Jan. 26 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Monterosso’s Italian Restaurant, 1026 Lee Blvd., Richland, March 14, first follow-up to Feb. 2 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Popular Donuts, 101 S. Union St., Kennewick, March 16, first follow-up to Feb. 21 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Oriental Express, 1408 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, March 17, second follow-up to Jan. 20 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Richland Food Mart, 500 George Washington Way, Richland, March 17, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Sage Crest Elementary School, 6411 W. 38th Ave., Kennewick, March 14, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Sands Trail Farms, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco, March 17, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Snowie of West Richland, 6020 W. Quinault Ave., Kennewick, March 12, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Starbucks, 4008 W. 27th Ave, Kennewick, March 17, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Starmoney’z Taco City, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco, March 11, routine (20 Red, 0 Blue)
Subway, 2604 Tweedt Court, Kennewick, March 15, routine (10 Red, 5 Blue)
Subway, 641 Columbia Ave., Connell, March 14, routine (10 Red, 7 Blue)
The Farmer’s Daughter, 104 E. Weston, Kahlotus, March 14, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
The Local Coffee House, 8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, March 16, first follow-up to Feb. 5 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Walgreens, 4000 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, March 16, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Restaurants that score 25 or more “red” points receive automatic revisits.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced visit. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues requiring immediate attention. An establishment receiving 25 or more red points on a routine inspection must be re-inspected. Blue points indicate situations that need to be fixed, but not immediately. Restaurants receiving 10 or more red points when re-inspected are inspected again.
Past restaurant inspections can be viewed at the health district’s website, bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Diners with concerns about an establishment should contact the management or the health department directly.
For questions or concerns, call the health district at 509-460-4205.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
