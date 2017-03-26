Have your say Thursday in Kennewick on salmon fishing seasons

Washington state fisheries managers will be in Kennewick on Thursday to discuss salmon in the mid and upper Columbia River and the Snake River before this year’s fishing seasons are set.
They plan a meeting 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kennewick Irrigation District, 2015 S. Ely St. The location was changed to the KID office after an earlier announcement.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will discuss preseason salmon forecasts and the upcoming spring, summer and fall fishing seasons, including those for salmon above McNary Dam.
Comments about salmon fishing and the upcoming season can be submitted online at bit.ly/salmonseason.
Salmon fishing seasons will be adopted at the Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting April 7-11 in Sacramento, Calif.
Comments