March 26, 2017 10:29 AM

Learn how Mid-Columbia prisoners are saving sage grouse

By Annette Cary

A Mid-Columbia prison program is helping save the greater sage grouse.

Gretchen Graber, named the Tapteal Conservationist of 2016, will discuss the prison program at a meeting Tuesday of the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society.

Graber, of the Institute for Applied Ecology, has worked with inmates to grow thousands of sagebrush seedlings planted on Bureau of Land Management land that is home to greater sage grouse. The birds rely on sagebrush for food and shelter.

The Audubon meeting is at 7 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church at Highway 395 and Yelm Street in Kennewick.

