‘Nitro Circus Live’ to stop in Pasco, tickets on sale now

James Foster has triple-flipped a BMX bike countless times.
Into foam pits, onto mats, onto hard and unforgiving ramps.
He’s done the gravity-defying trick in training and before massive crowds. In the U.S. and in far-flung locales from Russia to Japan.
Still, no matter how many times he’s done it, “to this day, I stand at the top of the roll in and visualize it and go through it in my head” before giving it a go, he said.
That’s because it’s dangerous and difficult and, well, more than a little crazy.
It’s also a crowd-pleaser during Nitro Circus Live, the action sports spectacular that’s stopping in Pasco on Sept. 22.
Foster, a California native, is one of the tour’s high-flying stars.
A BMX legend, he’s won numerous Red Bull Elevation, Dew Tour and X Games honors. He’s also been the first in the world to perform numerous tricks, from the nothing to tailwhip in 2004 to the backflip tailwhip to double tailwhip back in 2014.
Foster got into riding as a kid. He started out in motocross, eventually making the switch to BMX.
He raced at first, but “once I became a teenager, I had more fun jumping and doing tricks,” he said.
He went pro and started rising through the ranks.
“The feeling you get from riding and landing a new trick, and the experience of hanging out with your friends and traveling and riding with new riders and meeting new people” — he loves it, he said.
“It’s allowed me to travel the world and see places I’d never thought about seeing,” he said.
Foster joined up with the Nitro Circus crew several years ago.
The tour grew out of the MTV smash Nitro Circus, starring action sports hero Travis Pastrana and his band of daredevils.
The Sept. 22 show at Gesa Stadium is the tour’s first-ever stop in the Tri-Cities.
Foster said not to miss it.
“It’s the most amazing parts of action sports condensed into a two-hour spectacle that’s unlike anything else in the word,” he said. “It really is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing. No amount of explaining how cool it is and amazing it is can do it justice. You really have to see it for yourself.”
