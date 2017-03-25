Local

March 25, 2017 6:38 PM

Meals on Wheels menu for March 27-31

▪ Monday — Green chili chicken, Spanish rice, fiesta blend vegetables, cornbread, Mandarin oranges.

▪ Tuesday — Pork roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, frosted carrot cake.

▪ Wednesday — Lasagna, green beans, tossed salad with dressing, breadstick, apple slices.

▪ Thursday — Chicken and dressing casserole, roasted sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts with bacon, wheat roll, cranberry oat bar.

▪ Friday — Beef stroganoff, seasoned egg noodles, Harvard beets, broccoli salad, oatmeal raisin cookie.

Call for reservations the day before between 9 a.m. and noon: Richland, 509-943-0779; Kennewick, 509-585-4241; Pasco, 509-543-5706; Benton City, 509-588-3094; Prosser, 509-786-1148; Connell, 509-234-0766.

For more information, go to seniorliferesources.org.

