Colorful Capt. Jonny hauls up in Hermiston

Jonny Rush is headed back to the Mid-Columbia.
The popular Oregon seafood monger who goes by the moniker Capt. Jonny lands in Hermiston on March 28.
He sells halibut, sea bass and other species sourced from Nova Scotia, Iceland and Alaska outside the C & C Second Hand Store, 30654 Baggett Lane, off Highway 395, in the outskirts of Hermiston, through about April 15.
He is offering a free pound of fish to celebrate Good Friday and the Easter weekend.
Jonny navigates Interstate 84 in an outlandish red school bus that serves as a backdrop for road trip photo ops and his fish tales.
Call 503-860-1851 to confirm hours.
Comments