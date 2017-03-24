Your studded tires did their job, it’s time to give them a rest

Those studded tires got a workout this winter, but there will be no extension of the March 31 deadline to remove them in either Oregon or Washington.
The Washington State Department of Transportation reminds drivers that is the last legal day to have studded tires in both states.
Beginning April 1, drivers with vehicles that still have studded tires face a $136 fine in Washington and $200 in Oregon, per OregonLive.
Studded tires contribute to pavement damage. Removing them when they’re no longer needed helps preserve roadways.
Learn more about Washington’s rules for studded tires and other traction devices at bit.ly/StuddedTires.
