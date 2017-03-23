Controversial speaker withdraws from Kennewick schools gig

Brad Henning won’t be speaking to Kennewick high school students after all.
The Puyallup-based speaker, who was scheduled to appear at an April 15 Senior Saturday snow make-up day, has withdrawn from the event, the Kennewick School District announced Thursday.
“Henning informed the district that he was respectfully withdrawing as a presenter due to recent concerns expressed by the public and his desire to preserve an atmosphere of civility in the community,” the district said in a statement.
“The high school principals will be working with the district administration to plan additional activities and options for seniors on April 15,” it said.
Henning is the author of Don’t Take Love Lying Down. He aims to “teach kids what healthy relationships can be and how they can prepare themselves for future long-lasting, fun marriages,” his website says.
He’s been criticized for his support of abstinence-only sex education and for views that some say are outdated, letting boys shirk responsibility for their actions and failing to address issues faced by LGBT students.
His impending visit to Kennewick drew both support and concern within the community.
