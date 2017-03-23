Man wouldn’t let cigarette dispute go. Now he’s in jail for skateboard assault

A man who wouldn’t let an argument over missing cigarettes go was booked into the Benton County jail on a misdemeanor assault charge after he used his skateboard to knock out his victim’s teeth.
Kennewick police arrested Tan Nguyen, 30, after the confrontation Wednesday evening with a man identified as Justin, 21, at the skatepark at Keewaydin Park.
Justin attempted to end the confrontation by walking away, police said. But as he walked off, he was struck in the back of his head by a cigarette lighter, allegedly thrown by Nguyen.
Justin turned and was struck in the face by a skateboard, knocking out several teeth.
Nguyen fled, but police found him east of the nearby police station a short time later.
Comments