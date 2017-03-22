Fish fry scholarship fundraiser is March 25

A fish fry fundraiser is planned this month to benefit the Afro-Americans for an Academic Society scholarship fund.
The dinner is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25 at The Forum at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium, 601 N. 18th Ave., Pasco.
Food includes a catfish or chicken strips meal, with sides of hushpuppies, french fries and cole slaw available.
Tickets are available at Back Street Hair Design in Kennewick or call Sharon Straws at 509-947-6169, and at Xtreme Beauty in Pasco or call Monique Thompson at 509-438-5327.
