Pasco man injured in Highway 395 crash

A Pasco driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 395, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Randall Winsor, 52, was driving northbound at milepost 18 about 1:41 p.m. in a Mercury Grand Marquis when he rear-ended a GMC Sierra pickup driven by Joseph Witte, 45, of Nine Mile Falls, who had slowed in the same lane, the state patrol said.
Winsor continued northbound, exited to Columbia Drive and left the roadway, the state patrol said.
He was taken to Trios Health in Kennewick, where he was listed in fair condition. Witte was not injured. Both drivers were using seat belts.
The cause is under investigation, the state patrol said. Charges are pending.
