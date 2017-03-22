More roads open in Franklin County, but some still being repaired

Franklin County reopened four more stretches of road this week in the wake of damage from February flooding.
The county said it reopened Fishook-Elgin, Harper, Overturf and Settler roads Wednesday.
Eleven stretches remain closed. Ironwood Road, between Garfield and Langford roads, and Lind Road, near Connell, both suffered major washouts when rapidly melting ice and snow flooded the area.
A county spokeswoman said many of the other roads are gravel stretches that need substantial shoulder work before they’re safe to use.
The full closure list is posted at bit.ly/FranklinRoads2017.
The Franklin County Commission declared a state of emergency Feb. 20 after flooding led it to close more than 40 stretches of road, citing damage or deterioration. The county estimates the damage at $3 million.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a regional state of emergency covering 28 counties, including Benton and Franklin counties. The move will allow the state to pursue federal dollars to aid with repairs.
