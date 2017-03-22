Benton County Fairgrounds facelift focuses on the future

Two aging structures at the Benton County Fairgrounds are getting a $1.6 million makeover designed with future tenants in mind.
G2 Construction began work to refashion buildings 2 and 3 about a month ago. The project will wrap up around June 16.
It should not disrupt other activities at the fairgrounds, including the annual Farm Fair, which will bring 1,000 fifth-graders from 13 Mid-Columbia schools to the fairgrounds Thursday and Friday, said John Donley, the fairground’s office manager.
To fairgoers, building 2 is where vendors sell their wares and building 3 is where quilts and crafts are exhibited. Both are aging and uncomfortable in the hottest and coldest times of the year. Swamp coolers lack the juice to power through Tri-City summers, especially in August when the annual Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo happens.
“It can be like a sweatshop,” Donley said.
The county contemplated adding a new building, but concluded renovating the two buildings would be more cost-effective. Together, the buildings encompass nearly 24,000 square feet of space.
The project will install a modern heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, doors and proper walls. Ceilings will be painted and high-efficiency LED lighting will be installed throughout.
Building 2 will gain audio/visual capabilities and a wall that can double as a screen. Wireless internet will be available inside and outside the building.
Building 3 gains a catering kitchen and a family bathroom.
The concrete floors are being ground down and re-polished as well.
The two buildings will be connected by a climate-controlled structure, and a separate gazebo will be built on a grassy patch in between. The gazebo will offer a shady spot to eat during the fair.
Donley said the goal is to boost the fairgrounds’ profile with meeting organizers. Conventions, indoor concerts, business gatherings and others could use the newly modernized spaces.
“Now you’re not freezing in December and boiling in July,” he said.
Benton County’s 2017-2019 budget includes nearly $3.5 million for fairgrounds operations in the biennium. Revenue sources include $524,000 in rents, leases and concessions, nearly $1.2 million in real estate excise taxes and other sources.
The budget includes nearly $2 million for capital projects.
