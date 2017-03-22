Tri-Cities Work Release gathers food to help the elderly

Low-income elderly people in the Tri-Cities have more meals thanks to the efforts of Tri-Cities Work Release.
The group spent February gathering food for the Golden Age Food Share Program. The Pasco-based charity was started in 1993 by Anne Montgomery to provide hunger relief for elderly people in the Tri-Cities.
Residents and staff at the Kennewick Tri-Cities Work Release facility wanted to give back to the community and asked Winnie Chan, the community corrections supervisor, how to do it, said a Washington State Department of Corrections spokesman.
They gathered more than 261 pounds of non-perishable food, filling two large bins.
“The Golden Age volunteers were truly grateful for the donations, as every little bit contributed helps them better serve the impoverished seniors in the surrounding area,” they said.
