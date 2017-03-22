Police agencies offer class for landlords

A class for landlords and people working in property management is being offered in April by police.
The Pasco, Kennewick and Richland police are taking part in a class to offer information on tenant screening and management, code enforcement, and drug recognition, according to the Tri-City Law Enforcement.
The free class is on April 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pasco Police Department, 215 W. Sylvester St.
Seating is limited and registration is require by April 12. A form is available on the Richland police Facebook page or by contacting Pasco Officer Trever Sweeney by email at sweeneyt@pasco-wa.gov.
