Kennewick sailor serves on missile cruiser near Korea

Ulises Hernandez is a long way from his Kennewick home as he serves the Navy in the Indian and Pacific oceans.
Damage Controlman Second Class Hernandez is serving aboard the USS Lake Champlain, which is a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, according to Navy spokesman Theodore Quintana.
The ship carrying 350 sailors is the third to be named the Lake Champlain in honor of the Battle of Lake Champlain during the War of 1812 when US forces repelled the British to maintain control of the Great Lakes.
It recently visited Sasebo, Japan, as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and was performing drills in the Korea Strait on March19.
The group is part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the functions of the U.S. Third Fleet in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the area regularly for more than 70 years.
