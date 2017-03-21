Uber manager Alex Diaz to speak at chamber lunch Wednesday

Alex Diaz, territory manager for Uber Inc., will discuss innovation as the keynote speaker at the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and awards luncheon Wednesday at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.
The luncheon begins at noon and Diaz is expected to speak at 1 p.m.
The San Francisco-based ride sharing service has made headlines both locally and nationally in recent months.
Locally, it is authorized to operate in Richland, Kennewick and West Richland but has been turned down by Pasco, where a divided City Council is concerned about fingerprinting potential drivers. For the time being, Uber’s Tri-City drivers may not pick up passengers in Pasco, including the Tri-Cities Airport.
Nationally, Uber has lost its president and another key executive in recent days after months of scandal, including the revelation it uses monitoring software to evade regulators.
Tickets to the luncheon are $40 per person. Call 509-736-0510 for reservations.
