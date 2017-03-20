Kadlec Sparkle and Shine Pageant applications due March 22

The Sparkle and Shine Pageant for children with special needs is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. April 15 at Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland.
Applications are due March 22 and the program is limited to the first 15 paid applicants. Scholarships are available.
Kadlec Therapy Services is sponsoring the event. The third-annual pageant is not a competition. It is an opportunity for kids to dress up, have fun, build friendships and leave with a sense of accomplishment.
The event is open to boys and girls with special needs from ages 5 to 21. The $15 registration fee includes a two-minute video of the child performing a special talent, goodie bag, hair and make-up, photo keepsake, flowers, sashes, crown and refreshments.
To learn more and apply, visit kadlec.org/sparkle-and-shine-pageant.
Comments