Miss Tri-Cities to hold open house March 25 in Kennewick

The Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program invites anyone interested in being a Teen or Miss contestant, a Little Sister, an Ambassador, or a volunteer to attend an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. March 25.
Miss Tri-Cities 2016 Tayler Plunkett and Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen 2016 Abby Faulk will be present, and the members of the Miss Tri-Cities board will be available to answer questions. Applications and informational brochures are available. The application deadline is April 10.
The open house is at the Benton PUD Auditorium, 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick
For the Miss Program, contestants must be between 17 and 24 and a high school graduate before the 2018 state competition. For the teen program, the contestants must be no younger than 13 and cannot be older than 17 before July 31, 2018. Each contestant must have a musical, dramatic or dance talent.
The Miss Tri-Cities Pageant is July 22. Winners of each pageant compete in the Miss Washington Outstanding Teen Pageant in May 2018 and in the Miss Washington Pageant in July 2018 to earn additional scholarships.
Applications may be submitted at misstricities.org. For more information, call 509-539-3252.
