Connell coaches hope to body slam cancer with pro wrestling spoof

It’s going to be a no-holds-barred, knockdown, drag out, death match at Connell High School on Tuesday morning.
What started as a joke between two high school wrestling coaches blossomed into a pro wrestling spoof complete with a ring, lights, fog machine and promotional video.
The WWE-style match is a reward for 600 students for raising more than $1,500 to help cancer patients.
Connell wrestling coach Seath Kimball and assistant coach Scott Forsyth liked pretending to be “big time wrestling” announcers in their practice room.
“The kids thought it was funny and it just kind of grew from there,” said Kimball.
Then the Connell High School’s student government got involved. Each year, students participate in a Pennies for Patients fundraising drive for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The kids thought it was funny and it just kind of grew from there.
Seath Kimball, Connell High wrestling coach
“This year we decided we wanted to up the ante,” said student body president Taylor Peterson. “We decided we wanted our goal to be $1,500.”
They eventually approached Kimball and Forsyth about staging a wrestling match for the high school in north Franklin County.
“We honestly thought it was going to be like a high school wrestling match,” she said.
Initially, they set the goal at $600, but soon learned that student excitement was building.
“People were always asking, ‘Are we at the wrestling match yet?’ ” she said. “That was a really great reward for the school to look forward to.”
So they bumped the goal to $1,000, and the coaches released a video promoting their matchup. Donations poured in — finally totaling more than $1,500.
It’s been a bigger piece than we intended, but it’s been a lot of fun.
Seath Kimball, Connell High wrestling coach
“The school is so wired,” Peterson said.
Kimball is playing the role of Sting, a professional wrestler with a 30-year career. Forsyth will be the more widely known Hulk Hogan.
A student helped with the Sting makeup. A teacher who is a lifelong wrestling fan will give the ring-side commentary, and Principal Tim Peterson is the referee.
“It’s been a bigger piece than we intended, but it’s been a lot of fun,” Kimball said.
Kimball and Forsyth have been practicing so no one really gets hurt, but the winner is a coveted secret.
“Only those who are involved will know what is going to happen in the end,” Kimball said.
Peterson isn’t sure how next year’s student government will top the matchup of the century.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments