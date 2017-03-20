State emergency declared — includes Benton, other Mid-Columbia counties

Another state of emergency has been declared for the Mid-Columbia in response to snowmelt and rain that has caused flooding in recent days.
Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency for 20 Washington state counties just before the weekend to free up state resources if they are needed.
“This is a proactive move to ensure the state agencies are able to do everything reasonably possible to help communities recover quickly in the event major damage occurs,” he said.
The Yakima River near the Tri-Cities is expected to continue to fall. It was at 11.45 feet deep at the Kiona gauge, the closest one to the Tri-Cities, at noon Monday. It is expected to fall below “bank full” late Tuesday morning.
Flood state is considered 13 feet at the Kiona gauge, but some minor flooding has been reported.
Richland police reported moving water across roads at Kingston and Hyde roads Saturday. The intersection is across the Yakima River from the West Richland Golf Course.
The Walla Walla River near Touchet crested for the second time in recent days on Sunday afternoon, this time just short of flood stage. The water level was falling Monday but expected to start to rise again Wednesday morning.
Counties included in the latest emergency declaration included Benton, Franklin, Columbia, Walla Walla, Yakima, Grant and Adams county.
Inslee also declared a state of emergency last Wednesday for 28 counties recovering from winter storm damage, including the Mid-Columbia counties with damaged roads.
