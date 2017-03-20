Karaoke video is a hit for Pasco police

Walking through The Dugout sports bar in Pasco on Thursday night, two police officers decided to do something unusual and it gained national attention.
Officers Kevin Frantz and John D’Aquila took to the karaoke stage and sang “Every Breath You Take.” It’s a song recorded by, who else? The Police.
“Someone probably asked if they were there to sing a song,” Capt. Ken Roske said. “And, they did.”
A video captured the duet and it was posted on the Pasco police Facebook page. From there it began to go viral and was recently reported on ABC World News Tonight with David Muir.
Roske said the public reacted well to the video.
“It’s been good,” he said. “This is the stuff police do all the time but it doesn’t go public until it hits social media.”
Officers are encouraged to interact with the public to help build the relationship with police.
“If they have the occasion to talk and communicate with the public, we want them to do that. If that means grabbing a microphone for a couple of minutes, so be it,” he said.
Roske said their follow officers are supportive and a few showed it with some kind hearted jokes.
“I did ask them for an autograph.”
