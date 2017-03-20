‘Nitro Circus Live’ coming to Pasco in September, tickets go on sale March 24

The action sports juggernaut Nitro Circus Live is coming to the Tri-Cities on Sept. 22.
Tickets for the show at Gesa Stadium in Pasco go on sale at 10 a.m. March 24 at nitrocircus.live.
They’re $19, $39, $59 or $79, not including service fees.
The $79 VIP package includes close-up seats, a sneak peek at rider rehearsal and a pre-show question-and-answer with Nitro Circus athletes.
“Nitro Circus Live showcases an all-star international lineup of world-class action sports athletes, loaded with the best riders in freestyle motocross (FMX), BMX, scooter and inline — including multiple X Games medalists,” a news release said.
The athletes will perform big tricks, plus attempt some that have never been done before, the release said.
“Nitro Circus Live’s daredevils will also ride a host of outrageous new contraptions off the famous 40-foot Giganta Ramp, such as tricycles, a wheeled recliner and more. Featuring an exciting set geared for an outdoor stadium experience, Nitro Circus Live is a spectacular and entertaining event that is fun for fans of all ages,” the news release said.
Nitro Circus Live debuted in 2010 and has stopped in more than 160 cities around the world, selling out Madison Square Garden and London’s O2 arena and the Tokyo Dome. It grew out of the popular MTV show featuring Travis Pastrana and a crew of extreme athletes.
