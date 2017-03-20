Calendar says first day of spring as sleet falls in Tri-Cities

The first day of spring began with sleet in the Tri-Cities.
Freezing rain or sleet was reported off and on in places around the Tri-Cities from 7 a.m. or earlier until late morning Monday.
More rain is forecast for the week ahead, but temperatures should be warming some after Tuesday.
Showers are likely Monday night and Tuesday, with a chance of showers Tuesday night through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday is likely the sunniest day of the week, with rain likely again Friday.
Highs in the Tri-Cities should increase from 54 degrees Monday and 52 degrees Tuesday to the upper 50s to low 60s for the rest of the week.
Lows should be within a couple of degrees of 40 all week.
