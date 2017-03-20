Joan Jett to headline Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo

Tickets to see Joan Jett and the Blackhearts at the 2017 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday at www.bentonfranklinfair.com.
The iconic rocker performs Aug. 23 at the fairgrounds in Kennewick.
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts were inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 for eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself for Loving You” and “Crimson and Clover.”
She leads her own independent label, Blackheart Records and has appeared on stage and screen.
Reserve seats are $15 plus fair admission. General admission seating is free with fair admission.
The Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo is Aug. 22 to 26. The announced 2017 musical lineup includes Trace Adkins on Aug. 24 and War on Aug Aug. 26.
