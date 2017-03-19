Mid-Columbia agendas for March 20-24

Monday
Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 525 N. Third Ave.: award bids for North 20th Avenue safety improvements and new Pasco Specialty Kitchen flooring; adopt ordinances dealing with unauthorized camping, operations of the Code Enforcement Board and a boards and commissions attendance policy.
Tuesday
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., Prosser courthouse, 620 Market St.: mental health update.
West Richland City Council, 7 p.m., 3801 W. Van Giesen St.: water and sewer development charges.
Richland City Council, 7:30 p.m., 505 Swift Ave.: final approval for transportation benefit district to fund Duportail Bridge, road maintenance.
Kennewick City Council, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: Benton County jail contract.
Kennewick Irrigation District Board, 9 a.m., 2015 S. Ely St., Kennewick: sale of two parcels in Kennewick Industrial Park, Red Mountain booster pump station contract and Bureau of Reclamation presentation.
Wednesday
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco: approve consent agenda; discuss administration office business; and take public comment.
Richland Planning Commission, workshop, 7 p.m., 975 George Washington Way: critical areas ordinance amendments, comprehensive plan updates.
Thursday
Richland Hearing Examiner, 6 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: preliminary plat for Summerview Terrace, rezone propperty on Reata Road near Leslie.
Benton County Emergency Services, 7:30 a.m., 651 Truman, Richland: Franklin County, Pasco request to join 911 dispatch center.
Richland Parks and Recreation Commission, 6 p.m., 505 Amon Park Drive: police department presentation, cell tower construction in Paul Liddell Park.
Port of Pasco Commission, 10:30 a.m., 1110 Osprey Pointe Blvd.: general business.
Friday
Richland Public Facilities District, 5:30 p.m., 1943 Columbia Park Trail: financial report, CEO report, report on a Tri-Cities National Park Committee meeting.
Comments