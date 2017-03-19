$2M in signal upgrades, road widening set for Pasco's 20th Avenue

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado Pause

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

1:07 No small feat: The shortest players in the NCAA Tournament

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping from trunk after kidnapping in Alabama

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' film trailer

0:48 Clint Didier calls out Franklin County on road problems