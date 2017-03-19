Tri-City restaurant inspections through March 10

Three elementary schools — Finley, Hawthorne and Amistad — earned clean scores from food inspectors last week while two downtown Kennewick eateries did well on their follow-ups.
This week’s restaurant inspection list is comparatively short after four inspectors spent the week in training.
The explanation of the rating system is listed below.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Hacienda Del Sole, 1002 Grace St., Benton City, March 7, routine (45 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedures.
Inca Mexican Restaurant, 3600 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, March 6, routine (40 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper hot and cold holding.
Los Nietos Restaurant, 222406 E. Game Farm Road, Kennewick, March 7, routine (105, 0 Blue)
Notes: Lacks managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, baked goods from unapproved source, improper hot holding, improper reheating, digital thermometer not being used, room temperature storage, improper cold storage (above 45 degrees).
Skipper’s, 3307 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, March 7,. routine (30 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions correctly, room temperature storage.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Amistad Elementary School, 930 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, March 6, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Burger Ranch, 808 Vineyard Drive, Kennewick, March 7, first follow-up to Feb. 7 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Dutch Bros Coffee, 3 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, March 7, first follow-up to Feb. 7 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Hawthorne Elementary School, 3520 W. John Day, Kennewick, March 6, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Finley Elementary School, 213504 E. Cougar Road, Kennewick, March 7, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Finley Middle School, 37208 S. Finley Road, Kennewick, March 7, routine (5 Red, 5 Blue)
Subway, 4033 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, march 6, routine (20 Red, 2 Blue)
Tacos La Fama, 1501 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, March 8, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Ty’s Bar & Grill, 3880 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, March 6, routine (15 Red, 5 Blue)
Restaurants that score 25 or more “red” points receive automatic revisits.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced visit. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues requiring immediate attention. An establishment receiving 25 or more red points on a routine inspection must be re-inspected. Blue points indicate situations that need to be fixed, but not immediately. Restaurants receiving 10 or more red points when re-inspected are inspected again.
Past restaurant inspections can be viewed at the health district’s website, bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Diners with concerns about an establishment should contact the management or the health department directly.
For questions or concerns, call the health district at 509-460-4205.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
