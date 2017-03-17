Richland council to make final call on transportation district Tuesday

The Richland City Council is expected to approve the formation of a transportation benefit district when it meets Tuesday.
The decision is the first of two that could result in city residents paying a $20 car license fee to support a bridge project as well as ongoing street maintenance.
The council meets at 7 p.m. at 975 George Washington Way to review its regular session agenda. The council will then hold its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. next door in the council chambers at 505 Swift Blvd.
The council is expected to take its second and final vote on establishing a transportation benefit district. If approved, the council will go through the same process to fund the district, likely with a $20 annual fee on vehicles registered in the city of Richland.
The city says it needs the money to cover about $4 million of the $38 million Duportail Bridge project and to increase its street maintenance budget.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
