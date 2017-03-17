Hello, sunshine. Clear weather forecast for Sunday

The Tri-Cities can expect rainy and windy weather Saturday, but Sunday should make up for it.
The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies with only light breezes on Sunday. The high should be about 56 degrees.
Monday also should be mostly sunny, before more rainclouds move in Tuesday.
The forecast for Saturday calls for a 60 percent chance of rain and a southwest wind of 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could reach 34 mph.
The day should be warm, with a high in the mid 60s in the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service.
