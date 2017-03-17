Yakima River to crest Saturday, Walla Walla River dropping

The Yakima River is expected to crest Saturday morning at about 11.8 feet at the Kiona gauge upstream from the Tri-Cities.
The water was almost that high late Friday afternoon, with the gauge reading 11.75 feet.
Flood level is considered to be 13 feet. But the river was high enough this week because of rain and snow melt to flood low-lying pastures.
The Walla Walla River at Touchet reached more than a foot above flood stage Thursday night, dropping to just below flood stage Friday afternoon.
Water levels should continue to fall through Saturday afternoon, but the drop will be temporary. The Walla Walla River is expected to be back to just below flood stage Sunday.
Comments