Water still rising in flooded Yakima neighborhoods

Conner Oliver woke to find water rising outside his Lake Aspen Village home shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Within an hour, he and his mother had begun stacking furniture and pumping out water filling the crawlspace below their house. It was one of at least a dozen homes in the complex that was later ordered evacuated as Aspen Lake rose to the highest levels residents there had ever seen.
By Thursday evening, water was still rising, threatening businesses on North 16th Avenue and prompting the evacuation of some 40 units at a large apartment complex east of the Lake Aspen Village off River Road.
It’s unclear when the waters will recede. Forecasters are calling for a 70 percent chance of rain Friday afternoon and overnight on the eastern slopes of the Cascades and the Yakima Valley.
“It’s probably not the best forecast,” said meteorologist Ann Adams with the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore.
Authorities say the flood water that struck the Lake Aspen area came from more than 2 miles away at Cowiche Creek, which has been swollen by rain and snow melting on the eastern slopes of the Cascades. On Wednesday, a levee on the creek failed, sending water roughly a mile eastward to the intersection of Fruitvale Boulevard and North 40th Avenue, where it began pooling.
In an effort to prevent nearby Lakeside Businesses Park from flooding, the water was diverted with sandbags into Myron Lake, where it then flowed into nearby Willow Lake. Authorities expected it could then enter the Naches River through gates, said Yakima public works director Scott Schafer.
But the river level was already elevated, and the water instead flowed into adjacent Lake Aspen and eventually reached as far east as North 16th Avenue, where it closed a lane and prompted the evacuation of units at Lake Aspen Apartments and a nearby business park.
By mid-afternoon Thursday, cars were being towed from the business park’s water-filled parking lot, while officers directed traffic on North 16th Avenue, which was down to one southbound lane from Highway 12.
Charlene Yearout, a resident of the abutting Lake Aspen Apartments, said she was told by the city to be prepared to evacuate quickly.
Yearout was preparing to leave before the situation reached the point getting in or out was difficult.
She said she wasn’t worried, but she was leaving just in case.
By late Thursday afternoon, water hadn’t reached into any of the first-floor apartments, but it was touching the sandbags lined along several doors in the complex.
At Shirley’s Flower Shop at the intersection of 16th and River Road, sandbags weren’t enough to keep water from flowing just inside the doors.
“It’s one of those things that happens,” said owner Shirley Matzky, who added she’s never seen anything like this flood in the 40 years she’s owned the shop. “There’s nothing I can do — I just have to go with the flow.”
Reporter Molly Rosbach contributed to this story.
Comments