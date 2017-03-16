Yakima River continues to rise

Richland resident Kelly Lessor uses her phone Thursday to check the water flow gauge for the Yakima River next to the flooded boat launch at Hyde Road off Van Giesen Street in Richland.
Lessor, who has a nearby pasture that sometimes floods, said she already moved her horse to higher ground and was making arrangements to move some hay.
The Yakima River is expected to crest at 11.84 feet Friday at the Kiona gauge upriver from the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service.
On Thursday, the river was at 11.17 feet — where people should exercise caution near the high and fast water. Flooding starts at 13 feet.
