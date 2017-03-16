Mesa couple loses appeal in sex offender database case

Mesa’s Donna and Jeff Zink have lost their appeal of a case related to Donna Zink’s pursuit of Level 1 sex offender data from Benton County.
In an opinion filed Thursday, the Washington State Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s decision to dismiss a case the Zinks’ filed against Benton County in 2015.
The Franklin County couple sued in Benton County Superior Court after it sent copies of Zink’s request, including her name and contact information, to various sex offenders whose information she was requesting.
The suit alleged various civil rights violations, violations of the Public Records Act, harassment, infliction of emotional distress and damage to their marriage.
The county moved for a dismissal and won when the Zinks failed to appear at a hearing in December 2015 or to answer the county’s motion.
The Zinks appealed, saying they weren’t properly notified of the hearing or the identity of the judge assigned to the case.
The appeals court disagreed, saying they had “ample notice” and that the judge’s identity made no difference. It denied the Zinks’ request for attorney fees and costs.
The case has no bearing on Donna Zink’s larger pursuit of information related to Level 1 sex offenders, whose names were not previously included in public databases.
She prevailed in Washington State’s Supreme Court and has since received, and posted, the 2013 list on her Google Plus page.
The Zinks are active litigants with numerous cases related to public records request disputes and claim violations of the state’s Public Meetings Act pending in courts throughout Washington.
