Longtime Pasco resident celebrates 101st birthday

Orel Courteau stands outside the West Pasco house he built for his family in 1950 while working as a heavy equipment foreman at Hanford.
He’s been busy this week entertaining well-wishers for his 101st birthday, which he celebrates on March 16.
Courteau, who still lives independently, was born in North Dakota in 1916 and retired from Hanford in 1981.
He has at least two more birthday parties to attend this week, one in Yakima with his daughter and the other on Sunday at First Lutheran Church in Pasco.
Cherry, his wife of 70 years, passed away 10 years ago.
