State Supreme Court: Yakamas exempt from state gas tax

The Yakamas can have wholesale fuel delivered to the reservation without being taxed by the state, the state Supreme Court reaffirmed Thursday.
The decision upholds an earlier one in Yakima County Superior Court, where the court cited a provision in the Yakama Nation's treaty granting the tribe the right to travel.
A sovereign government, the Yakamas are exempt from sales tax on the reservation.
In December 2013, state Department of Licensing sought $3.6 million be paid in taxes for wholesale fuel delivered from Oregon to the Cougar Den gas station in White Swan, which is owned by tribal member Kip Ramsey.
Although the department's administrative law judge ruled in favor of the tribe, the department's director reversed the ruling, and Ramsey subsequently sought a review in Superior Court.
Upholding that ruling, the state Supreme Court in its ruling wrote:
"As determined by the federal courts, any trade, traveling, and importation that requires the use of public roads fall within the scope of the right to travel provision of the treaty. The department taxes the importation of fuel, which is the transportation of fuel. Here, it was simply not possible for Cougar Den to import fuel without traveling or transporting that fuel on public highways. Based on the historical interpretation of the Tribe’s essential need to travel extensively for trade purposes, this right is protected by the treaty."
