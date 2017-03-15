Prosser extends ban on new marijuana businesses for four months

1:07 No small feat: The shortest players in the NCAA Tournament Pause

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking