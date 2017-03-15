Prosser extends ban on new marijuana businesses for four months

Prosser’s moratorium on new marijuana businesses will continue for another four months, thanks to a typographical error.
City council members who had expected to vote on possible changes to the city’s marijuana regulations Tuesday unanimously voted instead to continue the ban after learning that public notice of a March 7 hearing did not list the time and place for that meeting, City Administrator Dave Stockdale said Wednesday.
The state’s Open Public Meetings Act requires that notices include where and when a meeting is planned.
Stockdale said the error was made by the local newspaper that printed the notice, the Prosser Record-Bulletin.
“Because of that, we want to ensure that the public has time to comment on the issue,” he said.
Mayor Randy Taylor said the city is considering public hearings in early April, but the exact dates have not been set.
Stockdale said the city will use the additional time to look at how much revenue marijuana brings to the city through taxes, as well as the costs associated with it, such as for police and court expenditures.
For that analysis, Stockdale said the city will rely on more than two years of data accumulated since marijuana was legalized and shops opened in the area.
Council members initially imposed a six-month ban in September after learning that another marijuana retailer was planning to come to the city. There is currently one shop within city limits, and another outside the city but with a Prosser mailing address.
The council was considering three options: Maintain current regulations allowing marijuana retailers in certain areas; adding additional restrictions on where the shops, processors and producers can locate; or banning future marijuana businesses outright.
If the council decides to ban businesses, the existing business in the city would be allowed to operate as a non-conforming use. No action by the city would affect the other business operating outside city limits.
While Washington voters approved an initiative legalizing recreational marijuana in 2012, local governments can restrict or prohibit commercial marijuana operations through business-license regulations and land-use laws
