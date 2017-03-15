Firefighters prepare for live fire training in Kennewick

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning Pause

0:17 VIDEO: Pasco investigates armed robbery of Sky Market

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement