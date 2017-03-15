Firefighters prepare for live fire training in Kennewick

A lot of smoke will be created by firefighters practicing in Kennewick.
The Kennewick Fire Department, Benton County Fire District 1 and several other agencies are conducting live fire training between March 15 and April 1 at the Joint Fire Training Center at 1811 South Ely Street.
“Because this training produces a noticeable amount of smoke in the air, it is recommended that residents in the area keep their doors and windows closed as much as possible during this period,” said officials.
The training fulfills a requirement for all firefighters. The realistic training provides a way to increase safety.
If you have questions or concerns, call 509-585-4394 during the day or 509-727-5270 after hours.
Comments