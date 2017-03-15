Update: Yakima River near Tri-Cities to run high and fast, but may not flood

The Yakima River continues to rise due to snowmelt and rain, but projections of how much water could be moving down the river by Friday have dropped slightly.
People near the river still are urged to use caution as the river is projected to hit “bank full” — about 11 feet deep at the Kiona gauge upstream from the Tri-Cities — by about noon Thursday.
The river is expected to crest at 11.8 feet Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Flooding typically starts at 13 feet.
The river was measured at 9.3 feet at the Kiona gauge about 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The Naches River was flooding west of Yakima on Wednesday. The state Department of Transportation reported that Highway 12 eastbound and westbound off ramps at Fruitvale Boulevard were flooded.
The weather service also is predicting the Walla Walla and Umatilla rivers to rise significantly.
