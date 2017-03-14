Yakima River could rise to near flood stage near Tri-Cities

The Yakima River could rise close to flood stage near the Tri-Cities, according to the latest projections of the National Weather Service.
It predicts the river will crest at about 12.3 feet Friday afternoon, as measured at the Kiona gauge, the first one upstream from the Tri-Cities. Flood level is considered 13 feet, causing minor flooding of pastures and roads adjacent to the river.
The river was at 8.4 feet at 4 p.m. Friday, with levels expected to rise due to rainy weather and snowmelt at lower mountain elevations.
Animals may need to be moved from low-lying pastures and any items stored near the riverbank may need to be moved to higher ground.
People should be careful along the banks of the river as water will be running high and fast.
At this time no flood warnings or watches have been issued for the Yakima River in Benton County. Benton County Emergency Management said it will be monitoring the situation.
